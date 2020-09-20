1/1
HAROLD R. BIDDLE
1937 - 2020
HAROLD R. BIDDLE
Harold R. Biddle, age 83, a 42-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Harold was in the Airborne Division of the US Army until 1962. He became and retired as a certified welder for Southern California Edison.
He loved being a Jeeper, snow skier, golfer and water sports. His passion was bowling, he loved bowling and waited until he was 76 on May 17, 2013 to bowl his first 300 game and waited until March 3, 2017 to bowl his second 300 game. He also won a TV at the Riverside Bowling Lanes superbowl two different times. He and Frankie enjoyed spending their summers in Colorado with many friends they met in their travels. Also he and Frankie spent many summers with the Bullhead 4-Wheelers taking trips in the Jeep around Colorado and Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Lloyd Biddle; sister, Linda; brother Donnie; and two step-sons, Bobbie and Donnie Davis.
Harold is survived by his wife of 28 years, Frankie Biddle of Bullhead City, Arizona; two step-daughters, Cathy Knight of Bullhead City, Arizona and Tricia David of Longbeach, California; sister, Joani (Marty) Bell; sister-in-law, Sharon Biddle; six grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; and many, many friends.
He could put a smile on everyone he met.
There will be a void in all of our lives without him.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sep. 20 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
2 entries
September 18, 2020
We will miss Harold so very much. We are so thankful for getting to know both of you on our camping trips and will keep those memories forever. We know he is in a better place because he was a good, sweet man. We wish for him a neverending glass of berry shakes!! Love you both.
Max and Jo Anne Parkinson
Friend
September 17, 2020
Frankie , I’m so sorry to hear about Harold . Love you
Beth Burke
Friend
