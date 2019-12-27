Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRY HERMAN

Harry Herman, a long-time resident of Bullhead City and Kingman, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 peacefully at home with family and loved ones by his side. He was born February 14, 1930 in Philadelphia, Penn.

Harry and his family moved to Bullhead City in 1957. He was a man of many talents. From being a working cowboy (He loved sharing stories of his past of working on the ranch in South Dakota - he always dreamed of going back.), to being a school bus driver, artist, architect, as well as a major player in the building of Bullhead City and Holiday Shores. He designed many commercial and residential buildings in the area. He was in charge of the Parks & Recreation/Road Department for the City of Bullhead until his retirement. Harry was the last survivor of the original U.S. Airforce Thunderbird Team 1953-1955.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vivian; daughter, Phyllis; parents, Lillian Herman Rudolph and Harry Herman; sisters, Grace, Marion; and brother, George.

He is survived by his daughter, Hazel Swan; partner, Jackie Tewell; sisters, Shirley and Lillian; five grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Lee, Lisa and Levi; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He will be truly missed, but we know he is on his favorite horse riding those South Dakota plains he loved so much.

Interment will be at a future date at Desert Lawn Cemetery.

Donations in his memory can sent be sent to: St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberland, S.D., 57325. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020

