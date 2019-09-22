HARRY M. INGRAHAM
Harry M. Ingraham, age 63, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Wantaugh, Long Island, N.Y. to Barbara Jean (Ziegler) and Capt. William F. Ingraham, USNR. (Both proceed Harry in death).
He was an amazing man who touched the lives of those he came in
contact with.
Harry and his family traveled to a number of states before settling in Oregon, where he graduated from high school. Harry then attended the University of Oregon earning a degree in business management.
Upon moving to Bullhead City he started his lifetime career at Harrahs in 2003 until his passing, where he was Food and Beverage Supervisor.
He is survived by his partner, Sandi; two brothers, Mike in Oregon and Bill in Wyoming; along with six nieces and nephews. But most of all he will be dearly missed by his two fur babies, Sasha and Mokee.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online on Sept. 22, 2019