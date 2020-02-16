HELEN MCCOMBS ANDREWS
Helen McCombs Andrews, age 93, a 39-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz, unfortunately passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from complications of cancer. She was born on December 12, 1926 in Columbus, Ohio.
Helen really enjoyed playing golf, playing bridge and yard work, along with being a homemaker.
She was the daughter of Della and Earl McCombs, sister of Mary Jane Scott and John R. McCombs, all now deceased.
Helen now leaves her husband of 66 years, Vernon Andrews; son, Thomas (Linda) of Charlotte, N.C., along with their daughter, Susan (her husband Richard, now deceased) of Oregon House, Calif; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Helen will be greatly missed!
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020