HELEN (RIKKI) GRANZELLA

On Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Rikki went home to join her son, Kerry. She was born in Saint Louis, Missouri on February 4, 1940. At age 79 she lived a full life giving of herself to family and friends everywhere. She will be missed immensely.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, LeRoy; daughters, Terri Zander and Mindy Land; grandchildren, Christopher Gross, Carly Land, Torrey Granzella, John Land; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Delilah, Brooklyn and Bailey.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the El Rio Country Club in Fort Mohave, AZ.

In lieu of flowers please support

Alzheimer's Research.

