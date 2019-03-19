Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN JEAN BUCK. View Sign



Helen Jean Buck, age 83 of Bullhead City Ariz., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Western Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Helen was born on November 6, 1935 in Montebello, Calif. She grew up with her dad and mom, Daniel and Selma Ellich and her two sisters, Francis and Mary Lou. She graduated from Montebello High School. She would then meet the love of her life and best pal Robert J. Buck through the Laetari Church Club. They were married on June 30, 1962 and raised their two children David and Kathleen in Huntington Beach, Calif.

After a career in banking and working for the University of California Medical Center she and Robert would retire to the home they had built in Bullhead City, Ariz. They had called Bullhead their second home for many years even before retiring, spending all their free weekends with family and friends at Lake Mohave, the lake they had grown to love.

Helen loved spending time at the Lake, quilting with her quilting group, traveling the U.S.A., spending time with family and friends and donating her time at the medical center and her church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert J. Buck; son, David and daughter, Kathleen; daughter-in-law, Tracy, granddaughter, Ariana; grandson, Mason; all her nieces and nephew, as well as all the lives she touched.

A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the 10 am Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin NV 89029. Memorial following at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, 9250 S Ranchero Ln, Mohave Valley, AZ 86440.

At the family's request, please, no flowers. In lieu of flowers

donations can be made to the Kingman Cancer Center at http://www.azkrmc.com/catch-it-early-program/

HELEN JEAN BUCKHelen Jean Buck, age 83 of Bullhead City Ariz., passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Western Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.Helen was born on November 6, 1935 in Montebello, Calif. She grew up with her dad and mom, Daniel and Selma Ellich and her two sisters, Francis and Mary Lou. She graduated from Montebello High School. She would then meet the love of her life and best pal Robert J. Buck through the Laetari Church Club. They were married on June 30, 1962 and raised their two children David and Kathleen in Huntington Beach, Calif.After a career in banking and working for the University of California Medical Center she and Robert would retire to the home they had built in Bullhead City, Ariz. They had called Bullhead their second home for many years even before retiring, spending all their free weekends with family and friends at Lake Mohave, the lake they had grown to love.Helen loved spending time at the Lake, quilting with her quilting group, traveling the U.S.A., spending time with family and friends and donating her time at the medical center and her church.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert J. Buck; son, David and daughter, Kathleen; daughter-in-law, Tracy, granddaughter, Ariana; grandson, Mason; all her nieces and nephew, as well as all the lives she touched.A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the 10 am Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin NV 89029. Memorial following at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, 9250 S Ranchero Ln, Mohave Valley, AZ 86440. Funeral Home Desert Lawn Funeral Home

9250 S. Ranchero Lane

Mohave Valley , AZ 86440

(928) 768-5959 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close