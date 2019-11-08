HUBERT H. HODGE JR

Hubert H. Hodge Jr, age 75, a 4-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019.

A beloved brother and father, Hubert was born to Hubert H. Hodge and Pauline Hodge on December 5, 1943 in Maywood, California.

Hubert graduated from Waurika, Okla in 1961. Hubert was divorced and worked as a heat treating specialist until he retired in 2014. He also volunteered at the Habitat for Humanity in 2013 and was passionate about his beloved dog, Mutly that was his constant companion. Hubert loved to fish and hunt along with diving.

He is survived by three children, Gina L. Roach, Yvette Hodge and Michelle Hodge; his sister, Anna Y. Dobbs; three grandchildren; and two nieces, Lennia Jenkins and Kim Worden.