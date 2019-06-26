Send Flowers Obituary

HUBERT STANLEY "STAN" ROSS JR.

Hubert Stanley "Stan" Ross Jr, age 69, ladies man, lover of red meats and fried food, and an accomplished interstate mover, died on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Stan was the oldest of ten children born to Hubert Stanley Ross Sr. and Paula B. Tingle Ross in Kentucky.

He was a cherished friend and former husband of Rebecca Morgan from Kingman, Arizona with whom he raised four children who he fiercely loved. Jolene Vigil of Phoenix, Arizona, Paula Thomas of Kingman, Arizona, Misty Halliday of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and Ryan (Lisa) Ross of Berthoud, Colorado. Stan was beyond proud to be a grandfather of 11 beautiful souls; Brandon Garcia, Brooklynn (Michael) Vigil, Britany (Art) Greene, Justin (Ashley) Greene, Dylan Thomas, Robert Ross, Katelyn Ross, Erin Brogdon-Halliday, Austin Summerlin, Marie Halliday, and our baby in heaven, Daniel Halliday. Stan is also the great grandfather of 11, Ava, Nolan, Ares, Corban, Lance, Addison, Braxton, Aurora, Makhi, Kinsley, and baby Vigil still in the oven.

Stan's loving yet restless spirit led him all around the US, touching countless lives and hearts everywhere he lived including; Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, California, Florida, Oregon and Kentucky, among others. He enjoyed a varied work history spending years as an over-the-road truck driver, horse stable work, and a licensed plumber. As a father he was loving but stern, wanting only the best for his kids. He taught them the love, fierce devotion and protection found only in the love of family. His big heart, tight hugs and endless face snuggles will be cherished always.

He was proceeded in death by a brother, Ronald Ross.

Stan is also survived by four sisters, all of Kentucky, Vicki (Randall) Kelly, Carol (Jackie) Randall, Dorothy (Randy) Higgs, and Pamela Ross; five brothers, Harry Dean (Theresa) Ross, David Ross, Mark (Glenda) Ross and Walter Ross, all of Kentucky, and Jerry (Linda) Stiefvater of Pennsylvania.

Stan's last wishes will be carried out by his four devoted children. May he forever be remembered and present as the winds whistle through the pines of the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

