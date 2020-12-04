IRENE VIDA McCORD

Irene Vida McCord, age 69, a resident of Needles, Calif. entered into eternal rest with family and friends by her side on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1951 to Warren and Eunice McCord.

Irene attended Needles High School and was a member of the Graduating Class of 1972. She was devoted to her family at an early age and took a year off from her schooling to take care of her sister. Although Irene did not have children of her own, her nieces and nephews were her children. She had eternal love for her family, her friends, her community, and her Tribe. She was a proud member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe - Pipa Aha Macav and a devoted member of the Church of the Nazarene.

She began her employment at the Chalet motel as a housekeeper, and was eventually hired at the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, first as a maintenance clerk in 1976. She later added to her job duties, working in the commodity program and at the ripe age of 17 became the Director of the Band. She was dedicated to learning each of the instruments and became the Grand Marshall for the Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade. Prior to retiring she was the Director for the Fort Mojave Tribal Marching Band and Director of the Fort Mojave Tribal Food Distribution. She was the heart beat of the band, she played trumpet. Zacatecas was her favorite song to play where she was able to showcase her talents. She was also a member of the softball team and after each winning game she would begin her chant - "We're from Fort Mojave, no one could be prouder and if you cannot hear us, we will yell a little louder!".

Irene was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Shirley McCord and Margene (McCord) Garcia; and brothers, Patrick McCord Sr. and Dwain McCord.

She is survived by her life partner, LaVerne Rodarte; brother, Norvin McCord; uncle, Hubert McCord; aunt, Jewell (Courtwright) Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews.

Church services were held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (AZ time) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, Arizona. Traditional Services were followed at the Mojave Crossing Event Center, 1010 Aztec Road, Fort Mohave, AZ.

Traditional Fort Mojave Tribal Cremation was held at 4:00 a.m. (AZ time) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fort Mojave Cemetery, 700 Harrison Street, Needles, CA.

Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.

