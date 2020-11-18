1/1
IRIS CORINNE SCERATO
1951 - 2020
Iris Corinne Scerato, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born February 9, 1951 in Parker, Ariz. to Marcella Harper and Joseph Scerato, Sr.
Iris attended Escondido High School. She married Watson Jackson. Iris worked as an Enrollment Clerk for the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. She was also a member of the Fort Mojave Tribal Council, Fort Mojave Tribal Band, and Vice President of Aha Macav Pillar Academy. She enjoyed playing the Clarinet in her spare time.
She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Ramos; parents, Marcella Harper and Joseph Scerato, Sr.; brother, Joseph Scerato, Jr.; and sister, Virginia Martinez.
She is survived by her children, Marcella Jenkins, Anthony Ramos Sr., Keith Jenkins, Sr. and Brandon Jenkins; sister, Nadine Lewis; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held from 3 to 5 pm (AZ Time) on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, AZ. Traditional Services will follow at the Mojave Preserve, Dike Rd., North of King Street, Mohave Valley, AZ.
Traditional Fort Mojave Tribal Cremation will commence at 4 am (AZ Time) on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Fort Mojave Cemetery, 700 Harrison Street, Needles, CA.
Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
