Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM Joy Church of Nazarene 1746 Joy Lane Fort Mohave , AZ View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

NORILYN "NONIE" G. BERGH and

JACK L. BERGH

Norilyn "Nonie" G. Bergh, age 78, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on March 22, 1941 in Fresno, California.

Jack L. Bergh, age 78, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on April 20, 1941 in Deer River, Minnesota.

Jack and Norilyn were married July 26, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July 2019. They loved getting together with family and friends at their favorite restaurant "Correa's" in Fort Mohave, Arizona. The light of their life was their grandson, John; whom they were so proud of and loved dearly.

Beloved Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Aunt, Uncle, Sister, Brother and Friend.

They are survived by their children, Cynthia Bergh of Riverside, California, Todd and Jackie Stokesberry of Bullhead City, Arizona, Donald Bergh of Arvada, Colorado; their grandson, John Griffith of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Phyllis Brock of B.C. Canada, Dick and Karen Reed of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Rick and Kathye Schei of Pharr, Texas; Linn Plant of Upland, California, Vereen Shockley of Boise, Idado; many nieces, nephews and many friends.

They were wonderful parents, grandparents and friends to many. They are deeply loved and missed. They will forever be in our hearts. Until we meet again.

A memorial will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Joy Church of Nazarene, 1746 Joy Lane in Fort Mohave, Arizona. NORILYN "NONIE" G. BERGH andJACK L. BERGHNorilyn "Nonie" G. Bergh, age 78, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born on March 22, 1941 in Fresno, California.Jack L. Bergh, age 78, of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Nathan Adelson Hospice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on April 20, 1941 in Deer River, Minnesota.Jack and Norilyn were married July 26, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July 2019. They loved getting together with family and friends at their favorite restaurant "Correa's" in Fort Mohave, Arizona. The light of their life was their grandson, John; whom they were so proud of and loved dearly.Beloved Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, Aunt, Uncle, Sister, Brother and Friend.They are survived by their children, Cynthia Bergh of Riverside, California, Todd and Jackie Stokesberry of Bullhead City, Arizona, Donald Bergh of Arvada, Colorado; their grandson, John Griffith of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Phyllis Brock of B.C. Canada, Dick and Karen Reed of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Rick and Kathye Schei of Pharr, Texas; Linn Plant of Upland, California, Vereen Shockley of Boise, Idado; many nieces, nephews and many friends.They were wonderful parents, grandparents and friends to many. They are deeply loved and missed. They will forever be in our hearts. Until we meet again.A memorial will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Joy Church of Nazarene, 1746 Joy Lane in Fort Mohave, Arizona. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close