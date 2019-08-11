JACQUELINE FRENCH ROWLAND-MURRAY
Jacqueline French Rowland-Murray, age 80, a 30+ year resident of Oatman, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1939 in Colville, Wash.
Jacqueline was a prominent business owner who retired from Fast Fanny's place in Oatman, Ariz. She belonged to the Professional Writers Club, Arizona Historical Route 66 Assoc., Oatman Historical Society, and the Colorado River Historical Society. She was also a lifetime Oatman Chamber member, volunteer Fireman for Oatman, a member of the Ghost Rider Gunfighters, and much more.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Mattie McMinimy.
She is survived by her husband; five children, seven step-children; two brothers; six grandchildren ; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services were held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Oatman, Ariz.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Etue Cemetery in Fruitland, Wash.
