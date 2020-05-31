JAKE JACQUES
Jake Jacques, age 48, past away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, his life cut short from a gunshot in the chest.
Although he lived through extreme loss and trauma, he bounced back with great resilience. When Jake was with you, you were guaranteed a smile and laughter. He would often offer the shirt off his back and his last dime to his friends, who for most he considered family. He was a loving and attentive father to his son, Jake who he loved the most .
Jake is survived by his son, Jake Jacques, Jr.; three sisters, Shelly Hernandez, Crista Felix, and Laurie Treber; and his fiance, Jerene Zemla.
He will be terribly missed by many.
Rest in Peace!
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.