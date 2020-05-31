JAKE JACQUES
1972 - 2020
JAKE JACQUES
Jake Jacques, age 48, past away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, his life cut short from a gunshot in the chest.
Although he lived through extreme loss and trauma, he bounced back with great resilience. When Jake was with you, you were guaranteed a smile and laughter. He would often offer the shirt off his back and his last dime to his friends, who for most he considered family. He was a loving and attentive father to his son, Jake who he loved the most .
Jake is survived by his son, Jake Jacques, Jr.; three sisters, Shelly Hernandez, Crista Felix, and Laurie Treber; and his fiance, Jerene Zemla.
He will be terribly missed by many.
Rest in Peace!

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
Jake was a good guy his life was not the best but he always gave you his best,always too proud to ask for help and to stubborn to take it when offererd,we were friends for 37 years I only have good times to remember, rest in peace my friend ,tell russ,mom and dad hello and I'll see ya in 30 years or more love scottyboy
Scotty hunter
Friend
