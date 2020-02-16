JAMES A. ROBERTS (1933-2020)
James A. Roberts passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas. He was born to Mary McCarthy Roberts on May 7, 1933.
Jim spent 29 years at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA. He started at JPL in 1966 and retired as Manager, Assurance Technology Program in 1995. Jim truly appreciated every day at JPL. While still living in Tujunga he served on the board to build a new YMCA in Tujunga. Jim was also a member of the BPOE, serving as Exalted Ruler of Tujunga Lodge. He later served as District Deputy, Grand Exalter Ruler, Metropolitan District. He also volunteered after he retired to Mohave Valley.
Jim served as Chairman of the Mohave County Transportation Committee; the board for planning, and ultimately building, Fort Mohave-Mohave Valley Park; the commission for BATS; the board and also President of the Colorado River Concerts; he was also one of the original members of Community Emergency Response Team - the first CERT in Mohave County, established by the Mohave Valley Fire Department.
Jim is survived by his wife, Loa; three daughters, Laura, Janet and Christy; four granddaughters, Lisa, Amy, Michelle and Danielle; and two fur babies, Bindi and Misty.
He will be greatly missed!
The family will hold a celebration of Jim's life at 2 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Mesquite Creek Clubhouse.
