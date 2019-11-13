Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES FLOYD MADDEN

James Floyd Madden, age 92, a resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. since 1986, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. James was born in Stribbling, Tenn. on November 22, 1926. He was the son of Wilson and Sarrah Baggett Madden.

He was a veteran of the US Army, serving during

James worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 30 years. He was a member of the VFW and Telephone Pioneers of America. He enjoyed playing bingo, video poker, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Antonie; and his infant son, Michael James.

He is survived by his two daughters, Toni Diane Lee of Bullhead City and Nancy (Mike) Martin of Sun City West, Ariz.; three grandchildren, James Lee of Bullhead City, Ariz., Courtney Martin of Davenport, Iowa, and Austin Martin of Frederick, Md.; two great-grandchildren, Jamee "Alex" and Arika Gutierrez-Lee of Las Vegas, Nev.

No services will be held at James' request. His final resting place will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens in Mohave Valley, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Beacon of Hope Hospice Foundation, 3550 North Lane, #102, Bullhead City, AZ 86442.

