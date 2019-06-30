Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES H. "JAMIE" WILHELM. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Covenant Lutheran Church Wheatland , WY View Map Send Flowers Obituary



James H. "Jamie" Wilhelm, age 64, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Thousand Oaks, California. Jamie was born on November 30, 1954, to John and Janet Wilhelm of Wheatland, Wyoming.

He was a 1973 graduate of Wheatland High School and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in vocal performance from Chadron State College. He married fellow musician Cheryl Alcorn of Hay Springs, Nebraska, on May 28, 1977. Jamie and Cheryl continued to reside in Wheatland until relocating to Bullhead City, Arizona in 2002. Jamie worked the Wilhelm family farm for twenty-five years before transitioning into a second career as a school transportation administrator in Bullhead City and then Gig Harbor, Washington.

In addition to parenting three children and maintaining an active presence in his church and communities, Jamie continued to sing and enjoy classical music throughout his life, his unforgettable tenor voice gracing community productions and choirs and marking Christmases, Easters, and memorial services. He was also an avid home cook and savvy consumer and commentator on politics and current events. Friends, family and colleagues may best remember the quick wit, ready smile, and charm that Jamie brought to every conversation, and the deep thought, empathy and kindness that shaped his world view.

Jamie was preceded in death by his father, John Wilhelm, Jr.

Jamie is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and their three children and three grandchildren; Paula Wilhelm and Dan Lange, Brandon and Mallory Wilhelm and their sons, Roland and Gene, and Janna and Billy Santangelo and their son, William. Also remaining in Jamie's family are his mother, Janet, and two siblings: Jeff Wilhelm with wife Molly and son Johnathan, and Jeannie Mitchell and husband Wade.

Friends and family wishing to celebrate Jamie's life are welcome to attend a memorial service to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at Covenant Lutheran Church in Wheatland.

