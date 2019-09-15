JAMES HENRY FORMOLO
James "Jim" Henry Formolo, age 79, passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1940.
Jim married Corinne in 1985. He served 11 years in the U.S. Navy as an electrician technician. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed fishing, camping boating and spending time with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Lorraine; sister, Karen; and brothers, Carl and Calvin.
Jim is survived by children, Cheri Cash, Victoria Hill, James Jr., and Lori Craft.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019