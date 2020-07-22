James "Jim" Roark, age 96, of Nokomis, Fla., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 of heart failure. He was born August 9, 1923 in Tipton, Ky., son of John and Fannie (Corn) Roark. From school, he joined the US Army, serving in WWII from 1943-1945. Tour duties in five different European countries, Army Battery B 225th, receiving many medals of honor. He married Annalee Blanton (Noe) on December 21, 1946 in College Corner, Ind.
Working 38 years as a crane operator at the Mosler Safe Co, Hamilton, Ohio, while running the family farm in rural Oxford, Ohio. He was a long time member of Talawanda Baptist Church in Oxford. Jim loved attending Laughlin Community Church while residing in Laughlin, Nev.
A member of the DAV auxiliary and Military Honor Guard Chapter 15, and for many years sang as a professional bass singer with the Gospel Tone Quartet. He loved the Lord, and time spent on the farm with his family and many friends.
He has now joined his best friend and beloved wife, Annalee, who passed June 1, 2009, after more than 62 years of marriage. He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara "Bobbi" Roark-Retherford and Burnita "Beba" Roark; grandchildren, Daniel L. Retherford and wife, Brittany, Denise L. Retherford-Bezona, Tan-ya Roark-Beck and husband, Frank; great-grandsons, Justin, Reily, and Troy Retherford; great-great-grandson, Colvin Lee James Retherford; many beloved nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
He will be honored with an open house celebration of life from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Oxford Baptist Church, 4111 Trenton-Oxford Rd. RT. 73, Oxford, Ohio.
As a true American, he proudly upheld his God, his country, and his flag, never passing Old Glory without saluting. Donations may be in his name at www.dav.org.