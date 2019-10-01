JAMES T. FERGESTAD
James T. Fergestad, age 70, a 15-year resident of Mohave Valley, Ariz., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1948 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Jim served six years in the Minnesota National Guards and retired after 30 years at Ford Motor Co. He was an avid golfer and bowler.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Verona Fergestad; and sister, Karen (Frank) Woolf
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Fergestad, of Mohave Valley; daughter, Christina (Bill) Kellogg of Lodi, Wis.; son, Tim (Jen) Fergestad of Phoenix, Ariz.; granddaughters, Camryn Kellogg of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jordyn Kellogg of Lodi, Wis. and Sofia Fergestad of Phoenix, Ariz ; grandsons, Zander Kellogg of Lodi Wis. and Finn Fergestad of Phoenix, Ariz.
A celebration of life and open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Jim's home, 2442 E. Brittlebush Dr., Mohave Valley, AZ. 86446
