JANELLE ADELAIDE PERSHALL, NEE VANDIVER
Janelle passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Dardenelle, Arkansas.
She met Harold Pershall and married on May 18, 1949 in Clovis, New Mexico.
Janelle was employed at the Mohave High School and Kingman High School District Office and was a member of Women of the Moose and Eastern Star.
She is survived by husband of 70-years, Harold Pershall; her five children; 14 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Ariz.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 13 to July 21, 2019