JANICE MARJORIE WEIDINGER BANKSTON
Janice Marjorie Weidinger Bankston, age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on April 11, 1934 in Inverness, Scotland.
Moving to Laughlin in 1995, Janice grew to love the southwest desert and formed many good friendships at the Laughlin Activity Center where she enjoyed painting, quilting and knitting.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Frank Thomas Bankston of St. Simons Island, GA. Together they have four children, five grandchildren, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express gratitude to all those that offered their condolences.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020