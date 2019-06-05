JANIA SUE CURTIS RICCARDI
Jania Sue Curtis Riccardi passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born January 14, 1945
Jania spent her childhood years in Oklahoma before moving to Chino CA where she raised her two boys, Kevin Curtis and John DeRose. She retired from GTE after 22 years of loyal service and in 2002 Jania and her husband Richard retired to Mohave Valley Arizona.
Jania was a devoted wife to Richard Riccardi for 33 years, a loving mother, wonderful grandma and great grandma. She will always be remembered for her strength, compassion and love of family.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 5 to June 12, 2019