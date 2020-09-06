JEAN ELIZABETH DOMINGO

Jean Elizabeth Domingo, age 60, a Laughlin, Nevada resident, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Jean was a 30-year Cancer survivor and spent her life saving and caring for animals. She moved to Laughlin in 2012 from Aliso Viejo, California to be close to and help care for her parents. She recently became engaged to Patrick Valentine of Laughlin.

While in California, she owned and operated a mobile pet grooming company and became a certified animal trainer. She volunteered at the Orange County Animal Shelter and helped groom the animals there. She helped care for the animals transported from Hurricane Katrina and adopted a one legged rescue cat while owning a 120lb. black German Shepard, a parrot, and two pet rabbits. She taught them to all get along and protect each other. She adopted and cared for every injured bird and squirrel that fell out of a nest. As a child in Anaheim Hills, California, she brought home snakes, Tarantulas and gophers that she would insist on taking back in the hills to set free.

She is survived by her mother, Marianne McCall; step-father, Richard McCall of Laughlin, Nev.; sisters, Julie Garcia of Fullerton, California, Susan Harper of Chicago, Illinois, and Julie Dimaio of Millbrae, California; step-brother, John McCall of West Jordon, Utah; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her fiance, Patrick Valentine and her beloved pets.

Rest in the Hands of Jesus, my beautiful daughter.



