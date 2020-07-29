1/
JEFFREY JAY EVANSTON
1954 - 2020
Jeffrey Jay Evanston, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born January 1, 1954 in Parker, Arizona.
Jeffrey was a construction worker. He was also a member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry P. Evanston, Sr. and Maxine Bishop; brothers, Vern Evanston, Randy Talieje, Nathaniel Barley and Remeguis Sandiego; sisters, Geneva Evanston, Jeanaane Evanston, Kathy Neal, Selma Evanston and Ada Evanston.
He is survived by his children, David Ward and Fawn W. Evanston; brothers, Jerry Jr., Gary P., Levi Sr., Evanston and Cory Barley; sister, Jolita Ameelyenah; grandchildren, Keisha, Isaiah, James Arquero and Anthony, Robert, Rosalie Perez.
Services were held from 1 to 4 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.
Traditional Fort Mojave Tribal Cremation was held at 4 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery in Needles, CA.
Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jul. 29 to Aug. 12, 2020.
