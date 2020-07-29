Jeffrey Jay Evanston, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born January 1, 1954 in Parker, Arizona.

Jeffrey was a construction worker. He was also a member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry P. Evanston, Sr. and Maxine Bishop; brothers, Vern Evanston, Randy Talieje, Nathaniel Barley and Remeguis Sandiego; sisters, Geneva Evanston, Jeanaane Evanston, Kathy Neal, Selma Evanston and Ada Evanston.

He is survived by his children, David Ward and Fawn W. Evanston; brothers, Jerry Jr., Gary P., Levi Sr., Evanston and Cory Barley; sister, Jolita Ameelyenah; grandchildren, Keisha, Isaiah, James Arquero and Anthony, Robert, Rosalie Perez.

Services were held from 1 to 4 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.

Traditional Fort Mojave Tribal Cremation was held at 4 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery in Needles, CA.

Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.

