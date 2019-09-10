JERRY KEITH WILSON
Jerry Keith Wilson passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 83. By his side were his wife, Mary Wilson, his son, Vance Wilson, and dear friends John and Brenda Montoya.
Born on November 13, 1935 to Mary Alice and Kenneth Thomas Wilson, Jerry grew up in the Detroit area with brothers, Earl and Norman, and sister, Dolores, before leaving home to serve in the US Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957. After finishing his service, Jerry moved to Southern California and began work as a vocational nurse at the Metropolitan State Hospital where he was valued for his great sense of humor and easygoing manner with the patients. It was there that he met Sharon Barley who he married on June 2, 1961.
Jerry and Sharon were married for 25 years and brought up four children in their home in Garden Grove, Calif. During that time, Jerry began a 37-year career with Vons Grocery Co, performing many roles from produce manager to warehouse operations. He was also active in Bobby Sox as a coach and president of the league.
In 2006, Jerry married Mary Wilson. A couple since 1993, they shared a friendship that went many years back. After Jerry's retirement from Vons, they co-managed Garden Grove Storage and shot pool competitively for The Oasis in Garden Grove before moving to Bullhead City.
Gregarious, with a wicked sense of humor, Jerry loved to host parties and was a great raconteur. An avid fan of Sinatra and Big Band, he loved music, singing, and socializing. When he wasn't working or entertaining, he could usually be found shooting pool, bowling, singing karaoke, or doing crossword puzzles, usually with cinnamon gummy bears close at hand.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and all of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Vance, Valerie, Caron and Norman; numerous grandchildren, nephew Scott and wife Rachel Norfolk; and many more family and friends.
His charm, wit and love of life lives on in them. His ashes will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.
From his wife, Mary....
"Jerry was my husband, my love, my life, and my best friend. We took care of each other through all the bad and had so so much good in our lives. Jerry will be in my heart always. He was everything to me, and I
will miss him every day. I love you, honey, for the rest of my life."
