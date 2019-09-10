Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JERRY KEITH WILSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JERRY KEITH WILSON

Jerry Keith Wilson passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 83. By his side were his wife, Mary Wilson, his son, Vance Wilson, and dear friends John and Brenda Montoya.

Born on November 13, 1935 to Mary Alice and Kenneth Thomas Wilson, Jerry grew up in the Detroit area with brothers, Earl and Norman, and sister, Dolores, before leaving home to serve in the

Jerry and Sharon were married for 25 years and brought up four children in their home in Garden Grove, Calif. During that time, Jerry began a 37-year career with Vons Grocery Co, performing many roles from produce manager to warehouse operations. He was also active in Bobby Sox as a coach and president of the league.

In 2006, Jerry married Mary Wilson. A couple since 1993, they shared a friendship that went many years back. After Jerry's retirement from Vons, they co-managed Garden Grove Storage and shot pool competitively for The Oasis in Garden Grove before moving to Bullhead City.

Gregarious, with a wicked sense of humor, Jerry loved to host parties and was a great raconteur. An avid fan of Sinatra and Big Band, he loved music, singing, and socializing. When he wasn't working or entertaining, he could usually be found shooting pool, bowling, singing karaoke, or doing crossword puzzles, usually with cinnamon gummy bears close at hand.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and all of his siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Vance, Valerie, Caron and Norman; numerous grandchildren, nephew Scott and wife Rachel Norfolk; and many more family and friends.

His charm, wit and love of life lives on in them. His ashes will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

From his wife, Mary....

"Jerry was my husband, my love, my life, and my best friend. We took care of each other through all the bad and had so so much good in our lives. Jerry will be in my heart always. He was everything to me, and I

will miss him every day. I love you, honey, for the rest of my life." JERRY KEITH WILSONJerry Keith Wilson passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 83. By his side were his wife, Mary Wilson, his son, Vance Wilson, and dear friends John and Brenda Montoya.Born on November 13, 1935 to Mary Alice and Kenneth Thomas Wilson, Jerry grew up in the Detroit area with brothers, Earl and Norman, and sister, Dolores, before leaving home to serve in the US Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957. After finishing his service, Jerry moved to Southern California and began work as a vocational nurse at the Metropolitan State Hospital where he was valued for his great sense of humor and easygoing manner with the patients. It was there that he met Sharon Barley who he married on June 2, 1961.Jerry and Sharon were married for 25 years and brought up four children in their home in Garden Grove, Calif. During that time, Jerry began a 37-year career with Vons Grocery Co, performing many roles from produce manager to warehouse operations. He was also active in Bobby Sox as a coach and president of the league.In 2006, Jerry married Mary Wilson. A couple since 1993, they shared a friendship that went many years back. After Jerry's retirement from Vons, they co-managed Garden Grove Storage and shot pool competitively for The Oasis in Garden Grove before moving to Bullhead City.Gregarious, with a wicked sense of humor, Jerry loved to host parties and was a great raconteur. An avid fan of Sinatra and Big Band, he loved music, singing, and socializing. When he wasn't working or entertaining, he could usually be found shooting pool, bowling, singing karaoke, or doing crossword puzzles, usually with cinnamon gummy bears close at hand.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and all of his siblings.He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Vance, Valerie, Caron and Norman; numerous grandchildren, nephew Scott and wife Rachel Norfolk; and many more family and friends.His charm, wit and love of life lives on in them. His ashes will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close