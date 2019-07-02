JERRY YOUNG
Jerry Young, age 76 of Oakland, Calif., passed away peacefully at his residence in Bullhead City, Ariz., on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Jerry resided in Chester, Calif., where he was a Sergeant for the Plumas County Sheriff's Department before retiring to Clearlake, Calif., to continue his passion for fishing. He was a past master with the Masonic Lodge and a member of the American legion.
Jerry was preceded by his parents, Ray and Annie Young; and great-granddaughter Emma Craig.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Young; two daughters, Cathy Craig and Anita Hulsey; brother, Raymond Young; sister, Linda Gamberg; grandchildren, Christyne Wallis, Colin Craig, Anne Marie Pumphrey and Jessica Tong; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Chloe, Cameron and Annaliese; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Centenary Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto, CA. 95350
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Radyfoundation.org, neuro-oncology or Donate.lovetotherescue.org northern California.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 2 to July 9, 2019