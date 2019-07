JERRY YOUNGJerry Young, age 76 of Oakland, Calif., passed away peacefully at his residence in Bullhead City, Ariz., on Saturday, June 22, 2019.Jerry resided in Chester, Calif., where he was a Sergeant for the Plumas County Sheriff's Department before retiring to Clearlake, Calif., to continue his passion for fishing. He was a past master with the Masonic Lodge and a member of the American legion.Jerry was preceded by his parents, Ray and Annie Young; and great-granddaughter Emma Craig.He is survived by his wife, Dottie Young; two daughters, Cathy Craig and Anita Hulsey; brother, Raymond Young; sister, Linda Gamberg; grandchildren, Christyne Wallis, Colin Craig, Anne Marie Pumphrey and Jessica Tong; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Chloe, Cameron and Annaliese; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Centenary Church, 1911 Toyon Ave., Modesto, CA. 95350In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Radyfoundation.org , neuro-oncology or Donate.lovetotherescue.org northern California.