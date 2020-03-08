JESSE "BUTCH" GORDLEY
Hastings resident Jesse "Butch" Gordley, age 75, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Jesse "Butch" Gordley was born November 13, 1944 in Denver, Colorado to Otis and Mildred Gordley. After attending Byers High School he joined the Navy and served one tour on the USS Constellation. Butch married the love of his life Gail on October 2, 1973. Some would have called them soul mates. Together they raised their son Allen and numerous dogs over the years.
After retiring as an oil inspector for the State of Colorado, Butch and Gail moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. and later to Hastings, Neb. to be closer to their grandchildren. Butch loved the outdoors. His free time was often spent fishing, camping, playing horseshoes, and enjoying the simple things life had to offer. Spending time with his friends and family was his greatest joy.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rod and James Gordley; and sister, Joyce Wamsley.
He is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Brian Worster, Allen (Rachel) Devlin; siblings, Otis (Pat) Gordley, Dick Gordley, Shirley (Ray) Gunter, and David (Kathy) Gordley; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are planned for a later date. In honoring his wish to be cremated there is no viewing. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020