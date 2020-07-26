JESSE NORMAN HICKMAN, JR.

With deepest sorrow, the family of Jesse Norman Hickman, Jr. announce that our loving son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 53.

Jesse "Lil Gush" Hickman, Jr. was born in Needles, Calif. on January 30, 1967 to Jesse Hickman, Sr. and Maxine Hickman. Jesse was a member of the Needles Church of the Nazarene and an enrolled member of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. He was a resident of Needles, Calif. at the time of his passing.

Jesse attended Mohave Valley School and graduated from Needles High School in 1985, where he played football and basketball. He then went on to Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute (S.I.P.I.) where he completed his major in Optical and graduated in 1992. Soon after graduation, Jesse was employed on the Navajo Reservation where he worked as a Youth Counselor. Jesse returned home years later and was soon employed by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, where he held many positions, the Avi Resort & Casino, Huukan Golf Course as a Cook, and the Mojave Proud Project. Jesse's most favorite and long-time position was working with FMIT G.I.S. Department where he enjoyed mapping tribal reservation lands.

Jesse treasured his family and spent many summer vacations and holidays greatly enjoying his time with them. His hobbies included a love of music, as he was a member of the Fort Mojave Tribal Band where he played the drums. During Jesse's earlier years, he played football, basketball, golf and enjoyed swimming in the Colorado River, as he enjoyed the outdoors. In recent years, Jesse picked up beading and learned how to make traditional jewelry. Jesse's NFL team was the Dallas Cowboys.

Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Norman Hickman, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Raymond Jefferson Kormes and Dorothy N. McCord Kormes; and paternal grandparents, Jesse Jerome Hickman and Dorathy A. Davis.

Jesse is survived by his mother, Maxine; daughters, Tinesa Maxine Hickman, 27, and Kylie Jessica Hickman, 24, of Seattle, Washington; and four grandchildren, Elijah Joshua Hickman, 5; Athena Marie Bagwell, 3; Aviri Marie Ortiz, 5 and Noah Benton Ortiz. Jesse also leaves five siblings, Clarissa Elaine Guajardo, Demarious Colleen Hickman, Denise Rene' Lamebull (John), Janice Marie Hinkle (Harvey), and Cindy Jalane Villaneda (Dedrick); and many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Jesse had a big heart and a smile that would light up a room. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends who loved him!

Romans 8:28

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

Visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, Arizona.

Traditional Fort Mojave Tribal Cremation will be at 4:00am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Fort Mohave Tribal Cemetery.

