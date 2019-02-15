Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MAJOR JIMMIE DEAN BROOKS

Major Jimmie Dean Brooks, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1937 in Blackwell, Oklahoma.

Jim was raised on a farm where he developed a love of nature and animals. He loved horseback riding, playing basketball, travel and adventure. He was also an avid reader and writer. Jim and I shared our 59th wedding anniversary on January 25th. He was the love of my life. A couple of fun family adventures included a visit to Graceland, Palm Springs vacations, and European travels.

Jim dedicated his career to serving his country. The military took Jim and our family to many different places: Fort Ord, Calif., Anniston, Ala., Indianapolis, Ind., Ft. Sill, Okla., and four years in Heidelberg, Germany. Jim was awarded Outstanding Soldier of the Month many times over while in Heidelberg.

During his tour in Germany, Jim and our family traveled extensively in Europe, visiting my family in Italy, touring Pompeii, Switzerland, Austria, and much of Germany. He was reassigned to the United States after receiving a Direct Commission to First Lieutenant. Jim served two tours in Vietnam and also served in the Reserves across the U.S. including the Pentagon. He also attended Officers Infantry School in Ft. Benning, Ga. and was one of the four most senior graduates. Jim was so proud to serve his country.

For a few years Jim and his brother Jack, who passed recently, owned and operated a drywall company in Calif., J&J Custom Interiors. Our sons also worked at J&J. Jim was a loving father to Jimmie and Jerry, Pop to Ryan and eleven other grandchildren. A large piece of Jim's heart was attached to the numerous rescue, beloved furry babies who came into his life.

In lieu of flowers donations to Saving Animals In Need Together, P.O. Box 22411, Bullhead City, AZ 86439 would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2019

