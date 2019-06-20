JOAN C. TUCKER
Joan C. Tucker, nee Ehr, age 81, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was born on March 14, 1938, in the Town of Erin, Wisconsin, to Leo and Anne Ehr. She graduated from Waukesha Memorial High School and worked as an airline stewardess until her marriage to Loren Tucker in 1965.
They lived in California where both of them were employed by Hughes Aircraft. At retirement they moved to Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband, Loren; her parents; brothers, Robert and Gary Ehr; and sister, Shirley Mouras.
Joan is survived by her sister, Dolores Goetz; brothers, W. Alan (Diane) and Gregory (Therese) Ehr; sister-in-law, Margaret Ehr; step-grandson, Bryan (Erin) Tucker and their children; and many loving nieces and nephews and friends.
She will be laid to rest at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens in Mohave Valley, where a graveside service will take place.
Snyder Funeral Home, Mt. Gilead, Ohio and Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, Arizona are serving the family.
