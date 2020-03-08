JOANNE MARIE (NOTZON) BEITEL
JoAnne Marie (Notzon) Beitel, age 59, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1960.
Anyone that had the chance to know JoAnne, knew she had a heart of gold. She was funny, unconventional, spirited, and made friends with anyone. JoAnne would help anyone with anything without expectations of anything in return; and she did it with kindness and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry A. Notzon and Ramona G. Notzon; and her brother, Dennis Notzon.
She is survived by her loving husband, Brad Beitel; brothers, Ken (Lori) Notzon, Richard (Linda) Notzon; sister, Janet (Jim) Charles; ten nieces; four nephews; eight great-nieces; seven great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and four great-great-nephews.
She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed! But God knew more than us. He knew she was getting tired and so he took her into his arms and welcomed her into heaven where she could be free of pain and suffering.
Please join us for a celebration of life starting at 2 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at American Legion Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Dr., Laughlin, NV 89029.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020