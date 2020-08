Jody Ray Van Fleet, Sr., age 59, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born November 2, 1960 in Los Angeles, California to parents Gardner Van Fleet and Rachanda Patch.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Randall Van Fleet and Sonny Van Fleet; brother, Victor Van Fleet; sisters, Carmen Lloyd and Doreen Van Fleet.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Glenda M. Van Fleet (McDowell); children, Jody Jr. Van Fleet, Justin Van Fleet, Daniel Van Fleet, Roseanne Van Fleet, Kandace Van Fleet, Trishanda Van Fleet, Precious Van Fleet, Israel and Angel Aragon; and godfather to Jazmin Scott; sisters, Natalita Bly, Gardenia Talavera and Naomi Avila; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held from 1 to 5 pm on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.

Traditional Fort Mojave Tribal Cremation was held at 4 am on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Fort Mojave Tribal Cemetery in Needles, CA.

Arrangements handled by Desert Lawn Funeral Home, Mohave Valley, AZ.

