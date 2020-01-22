JOE DEPERONI
Joe Deperoni, age 72, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Kingman Hospital, with his beloved wife at his side.
Joe was well known as a hardworking man. He worked for the Edgewater Casino for 24 years. He also put time in at the Crystal Palace Casino, working for the mines and shooting it up in Oatman as a gunfighter in 1983.
Joe was a member of the Mohave Sportman's Club, but he didn't stop there. He never let his handicap stop him. He joined the motorcycle group, KOTP Non-Profit that helped clean up the birdland area.
Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Joette Deperoni Dickson in 2016; and step-son, Kevin Cooley
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Jill Deperoni Imbrogno; four stepchildren, Tina Cooley Smith, Jeff Cooley, Tonya Cooley Angerbauer; sister, Cheryl Sumner; brother, Steven Deperoni; and half brother, Dana Boyles; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
"Now it's time I travel alone, riding with the wind to Heaven"
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020