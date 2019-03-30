Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHN FAY JR.

Shortly before 9 on the evening of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, John Fay Jr. of Bremerton, Washington passed away at the age of 94. John had moved to Fort Mohave, Arizona at the end of September 2018 with his wife, Francie to live with his stepson Ted and Ted's wife Wendy.

John was born in Cheektowaga, New York just outside of Buffalo on May 20, 1924. However, he was raised most of his childhood in Chicago before joining the Navy in August 1941. In 1952 after completing college in Electrical Engineering he joined the Air Force and retired as a Major shortly after marrying Francie on March 3, 1967. They settled in Auburn, Washington where John worked for the Boeing Company as a Flight Test Engineer until he retired in 1987. In 1987 John and Francie moved to Poulsbo and later Bremerton.

John was totally devoted to his wife Francie with whom he discovered and shared their passions for boating, the outdoors, music and flying. They owned boats, RV's and planes. They loved to entertain. John often accompanied Francie's singing and piano with his trumpet or harmonica.

John is survived by his wife, Francie; daughter, Nikki; three step-children, Cyndia, Laura, and Ted; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Mohave Valley Methodist Church in Fort Mohave, Arizona.

