Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JOHN MATTHEW REITH

John Matthew Reith, age 90, oldest child of two and born to John Henry Reith and Helen Ida Victoria Reith, passed away quietly at his home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy several years ago. John was born on September 1, 1928 in Astoria, Oregon,

John was raised on a three generation dairy farm in the Lewis and Clark area of Astoria. He graduated from Astoria H.S. in 1946. He attended Oregon State University and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He returned home to farm and married Joyce Widen. They lived and worked on the farm until he and his father decided to sell the dairy herd. John was then drafted into the Army during the

He and his wife Joyce raised two children, daughter Tracey and son, James. John and Joyce divorced prior to Tracey attending Sanford and James attending Oregon State University. While attending his 55 year high school reunion, John was reunited with a previous classmate, Maxine Martin-Sandness, who now lives in Bullhead City, Ariz. The following year he moved to Bullhead City and the two were married at the Mt. Charleston Lodge near Las Vegas, Nevada.

John was very active in 4-H as a child and won several awards and trips around the country. He was also very active in raising Black Angus Beef and continued that interest after the sale of his herd on the farm. He and Maxine traveled around the U.S. and abroad to various Black Angus Conferences.

He was a 67 year member of the Astoria

John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Maxine; his daughter, Tracey Reith (Eric Haber) of Portland, Ore.; son, James Reith of Astoria; stepsons, Jerry (Vel) Sandness of Topock, Ariz. and Richard Sandness of Norwalk, Calif.; stepdaughter, Teresa Kay (Sam) of La Palma, Calif. (Terri Kay passed away in April of 2018). There are also many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the American Legion Post #87, 2249 Clearwater Dr., Bullhead City. Our deepest gratitude to Beacon of Hope Hospice Services of Bullhead City. John's body was donated to Science Care for medical advancement an his remains will be cremated. JOHN MATTHEW REITHJohn Matthew Reith, age 90, oldest child of two and born to John Henry Reith and Helen Ida Victoria Reith, passed away quietly at his home on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister Nancy several years ago. John was born on September 1, 1928 in Astoria, Oregon,John was raised on a three generation dairy farm in the Lewis and Clark area of Astoria. He graduated from Astoria H.S. in 1946. He attended Oregon State University and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He returned home to farm and married Joyce Widen. They lived and worked on the farm until he and his father decided to sell the dairy herd. John was then drafted into the Army during the Korean War and served two years in the Army Mechanical Division in Orleans, France. After being discharged from the army, he moved back to the farm and raised Black Angus Cattle while working as Superintendent at the Astoria Plywood Mill. Years later the mill was sold and John became a Government Ship Inspector, inspecting cargo ships entering the Columbia River en route to the port of Portland, Ore.He and his wife Joyce raised two children, daughter Tracey and son, James. John and Joyce divorced prior to Tracey attending Sanford and James attending Oregon State University. While attending his 55 year high school reunion, John was reunited with a previous classmate, Maxine Martin-Sandness, who now lives in Bullhead City, Ariz. The following year he moved to Bullhead City and the two were married at the Mt. Charleston Lodge near Las Vegas, Nevada.John was very active in 4-H as a child and won several awards and trips around the country. He was also very active in raising Black Angus Beef and continued that interest after the sale of his herd on the farm. He and Maxine traveled around the U.S. and abroad to various Black Angus Conferences.He was a 67 year member of the Astoria Elks Lodge #180 and a paid up Life Member of the American Legion. He transferred to the Bullhead City Post #87, where he also joined the United Color Guard.John is survived by his wife of 17 years, Maxine; his daughter, Tracey Reith (Eric Haber) of Portland, Ore.; son, James Reith of Astoria; stepsons, Jerry (Vel) Sandness of Topock, Ariz. and Richard Sandness of Norwalk, Calif.; stepdaughter, Teresa Kay (Sam) of La Palma, Calif. (Terri Kay passed away in April of 2018). There are also many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the American Legion Post #87, 2249 Clearwater Dr., Bullhead City. Our deepest gratitude to Beacon of Hope Hospice Services of Bullhead City. John's body was donated to Science Care for medical advancement an his remains will be cremated. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 24 to Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Korean War World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close