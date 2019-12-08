JOHN "MAC" McCOLLUM
John "Mac" McCollum, age 70, of Laughlin, Nev. passed away at his home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born August 12, 1949 in Pomona, California and was a lifelong Southern California resident before moving to Laughlin twenty years ago.
Mr. McCollum worked as a truck driver for The Carpenters, as a salesperson in the aircraft and milk industry, a realtor with Mercer Realty, and a school bus driver for CCSD. Mac enjoyed boating, following The Dodgers, and coaching little league. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a Senior DeMolay for the Masons.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Cynthia (nee: Conrady); children, Troy (Diane) Achord, Christina (Robert) Hollowood, John McCollum and Roberta McCollum; grandchildren, Destiny (Ty) Beckes, Troy Achord, Jr., Daphne Achord, Benjamin and Caroline Hollowood; sisters, Judith Keeler, Roberta (Ken) Park and JoMarie McCollum; one great-grandson, Thaddeus Beckes; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas with a memorial tribute beginning at 5pm.
