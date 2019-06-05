JOHN ROBERT SHADDAY JR.
John Robert Shadday Jr., age 68, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born on December 28, 1950.
John served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1972; whereby, serving in Vietnam. He retired from the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power in 2010 after 35 years of dedicated service.
He was a Christian man who had a good heart and a smile for everyone. He loved the Lord first and then his family and dogs. He also loved the Detroit Lions football team, building models, oil painting, and playing softball with the BHC Senior Softball league.
John is survived by his wife, Ellen Shadday; two children, Jeana Christensen and Christopher Shadday; two grandchildren, Venerise Shadday and Jordan Christensen; two sisters, Kathy Ottinger and Carol Wagle; and three brothers, Dan, Bill and Mark Wagle.
Services will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Desert Shores Community Baptist Church, 2625 Landon Dr., Bullhead City, AZ 86429.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 5 to June 12, 2019