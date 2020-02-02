JOHN "JACK" STARK
John "Jack" Stark, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1939.
John was a heavy equipment operator and crane operator in Alaska for many years. He moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. in July of 2010. He was part of 302 Operating Engineers Union.
He and his wife, Priscilla traveled to Niagara Falls, Grand Canyon and Carlsbad Caverns. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, gold panning, four wheelers, reading, and landscaping. He loved his dogs Rusty, Spike, Ebony, and Chico bones.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020