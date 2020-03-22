John "Jack" V. Armstrong, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nev. after a medical emergency. He was born April 17, 1942 in Bayonne, N.J. to John Sr. and Helen Armstrong.
Jack served in the United States Army, as a Combat Engineer, spending most of his time in the military in Germany during the early 1960's. Jack lived on the East Coast for most of his life and moved to California in the mid 1980's working in the corrugated paper industry most of his working career. Jack and his partner, Georgia, moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. in 2000. He worked at the Ramada Express in security for 10 years before retiring.
Jack leaves behind his partner of 25 years, Georgia Cannon; two children, Kim Armstrong of Long Beach, Calif. and John Armstrong III of Bullhead City, Ariz. He is also survived by two brothers, Clarence (Joyce) and Michael.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2020