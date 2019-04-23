Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN W. LATHAM

John W. Latham, age 85, passed away due to heart failure on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Boise, Idaho, with his wife by his side. He was born on December 26, 1933 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

John was in the US Navy and a survivor of the Korean War. He was a retired Stucco Contractor where he owned his own business, "American Plastering" in California. John moved from California to Arizona where he was a resident for 25 years. He built his dream home on the river where he enjoyed boating, seadooing and family gatherings. He was always the life of the party.

John was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his daughter; mother; father; sister; and brother.

He is survived by his wife, soulmate and best friend, Dianne Latham; daughter, Gina (John) Latham Currie; daughter, Geri Latham Christian; daughter, Kim (Julio) Latham Toro; son, John "Sonny" Latham, Jr.; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and all of his extended family in Idaho, Alaska, Florida and Utah.

His cremains will be scattered on the Colorado River.

Love you higher than the sky, deeper than the ocean - forever and ever - Me too. Till we meet again... Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019

