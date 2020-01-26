JOHN WALLACE SEXTON
John Wallace Sexton, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1939 in Missouri.
John served his country proudly as a Marine. He was a Property Master for all the major studios for over 40 years. He retired and moved to Fort Mohave, Ariz. and he became a Bingo Caller at the Avi Casino for 16 years. He recently settled back into retirement.
John loved playing Bingo, going to the local car races, and most of all loved to drive his buggy with his best friends Wayne Bond, Roger Bond, and friends at Sunrise Vista.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Margie; sons, John (Terri) Sexton, Mike (Kathryn) Sexton; daughters, Sandi (Ron Marshall) Sexton, Susan (Keith Schrimpf) Sexton; brother, Tony Crawford; sisters, Jean Sexton and Mickey Crawford; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Diana (Wade) Burgess, Scott, Jennifer, Daniel (Jen) Licari, Beckie DeAngelis, Ricky DeAngelis, Robert; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Zackary, London, Liam, Levi; and nephew, Bert.
Memorial services were held at 12 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Ranch Community Service.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020