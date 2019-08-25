JOSEPH "JOE" POLITO JR.
Joseph "Joe" Polito Jr., age 89, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe was born to Joseph and Filomena (Nigro) Polito on November 13, 1929 in East Boston, Mass.
He was an amazing husband, father and friend who leaves his legacy of respect, love, humor and card shark abilities. Former residences include Natick, Mass., Carver, Mass., and Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
He served in the Army as Cpl. Co. B. 1st Battalion, 14th infantry regiment and fought in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed at Fort Dix, N.J. Post war he worked at General Motors, Union Local 609 and was also a business owner.
Joe was a devoted husband and widower of Lillian Polito whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
He is survived by his children, Elaine (Frank) Capone of Kingston, Mass., Mike Polito and Kim Labelle of Nashua, N,H., Ted Polito of Windham, N.H., Chris and Carrie Polito of Mission Viejo, CA.; grandchildren, Cassandra Lucas, Alyson, Tuley and Talia Polito; great-grandchildren, Dylan Fortier; and brother, Jimmy Polito, of N.Y.
Donations in Joe's memory can be made to the
Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 25 to Sept. 8, 2019