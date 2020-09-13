Joy Lynn Tucker Berger, age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born August 27, 1936 in Prescott, Ariz.

Lynn graduated from Kingman High School, and went on to attend Grand Canyon University and Northern Arizona University, where she received a degree in Education. She lived many years in Flagstaff as a Girls Scout Leader, exercise coach, secretary, and most importantly supporting wife, mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished musician in which she played the piano, violin, and in her later years the string bass in the Lake Havasu Regional Orchestra. Lynn served as a member and president (early years) of the Women's Club of Needles, California.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leon H. Berger; four children; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She will forever hold an endearing place in their hearts.

Her family will be celebrating her life in private services. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting that donations be made to the Women's Club of Needles, California.

