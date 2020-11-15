Joyce Elaine (McGlone) Sebastian, age 86, of Bullhead City, Ariz., went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born to Laurel and Mary (Hook) McGlone, on their family farm in Youngstown, Ind., on July 28, 1934.

Joyce graduated from Garfield High School in Terre Haute, Ind., in 1953. She married Daniel Isaac Sebastian in 1954 in Santa Monica, Calif. They moved to Inglewood, Calif., and had three children: Timothy William b.1956, Tina Lynn b.1962, and Tracy Daniel b.1966. As a family, they enjoyed camping and often traveled across the country, visiting state and national parks in their Weekender camper.

Joyce was a hands-on and loving mother to her children. She was always volunteering for the Inglewood High School Band and the Topper Boys Band Booster Clubs. Joyce lived in Huntington Beach, Calif., from 1974-1987 and then moved to Bullhead City, Ariz., after she and Daniel divorced. She made Arizona her home and immediately became an integral part of the community.

For over 15 years, she volunteered in the nursery at Valley Christian Church, where she was fondly called "Grandma Joyce" by all of the children she cared for. Joyce was an active member of the Red Hat Society and the Senior Circle program.

Joyce was an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed attending their sports events, school plays, music recitals, and drove cross-country to spend summers with her grandchildren in Colorado. Every year she sent her grandchildren a Christmas ornament with a hand-written "I love you" on the box, creating memories that will last their lifetimes.

She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy William Sebastian; son-in-law, Michael Scott Foltz; parents, Laurel and Mary; siblings, Dale, Uraldean and Ruth.

Joyce is survived by her children, Tina Lynn Sebastian Foltz and Tracy Daniel Sebastian; brother, William (Betty) McGlone; daughter-in-law, Tanya Rae Sebastian-Spannaus; grandchildren, Cassandra Rae (Rob) Sebastian-Fountain, Crystal Dawn (Jeff) Sebastian-Johnson, Tara Jean (Tyler) McMullen, Eric James Sebastian, Michael Scott (Brandee Kirel) Foltz II, Isaac Sebastian; great-grandchildren, Bradlee Joseph and Jesse William Scott.

Joyce's family thanks the staff at Silver Creek Leisure Living for graciously and lovingly caring for her for over a decade.

