JULIE ANN PACE
Julie Ann Pace, age 58, lost her fight with cancer peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on June 17, 1961 to Betty Lou Tomlinson and Earl E. Lee Pace.
Julie was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary where she was often found helping out many of her friends and other members with any event that was held. She would also attend and help whenever events were held at the Red Dog Saloon in Needles, Ca. (Julie's Deviled Eggs were requested by everyone).
Julie is survived by her son, George Welch, Jr.: sisters, Tammy Black and Debbie Mascari; and brothers, Kevin and Larry Pace.
Julie was loved by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Eagles Lodge 2599 in Needles, California.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019