JULIEANNE SINA SALAVE'A
Julieanne Sina Salave'a, age 60, a resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1958 in Honolulu, Hawai'i
Julieanne was retired from the United States Air Force as a SSgt. and was a postal worker.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Sipi Salave'a Sr.
Julieanne is survived by her mother, Naomi Salave'a of Pahoa, Hawai'i; three brothers, Montana Salave'a Sr. of Norfolk, Virginia, William Sipi Salave'a Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Allen Salave'a of Mountain View, Hawai'i; four sisters, Sandra Salave'a-Roy of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Mamie Viritua of Kea'au, Hawai'i, Eve Dameron of Kane'ohe, Hawai'i and Dorothy Salave'a of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and long-time companion Matilde Medina of Fort Mohave, Arizona.
Visitation and Memorial Service will be held from 10a.m. to 2p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Nellis Manor LDS Ward, 50 E. Azure Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada.
No graveside services will be held, she will be cremated and her ashes scattered at home in Hawai'i.
Officiating will be by the Bishop of the LDS church.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019