JULIET ANNE PERRY FOSTER

Juliet was born in Needles, Calif. on July 6, 1960 to John Perry and Margaret Mary Soto Perry. She passed away unexpectedly after surgery on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

She was the youngest of the three Perry children. She graduated from Needles Union High School and lived most of her life in Needles. After working as a office manager in Florida, she returned to Needles in 2001 to stay. She loved her home town and its people, the desert and the river.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Hood; brother, John J. Perry III; sister, Cynthia Foster; her two dear grandchildren, Mason and Mira Hood; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 218 D Street, Needles, California 92363. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am and then internment will follow at the Needles Riverview Cemetery.

A lunch reception will follow the burial at the Needles Eagles Lodge. Everyone is welcome.