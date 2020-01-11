Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JULIETTA "JULIE" WESTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JULIETTA "JULIE" WESTON

Julietta "Julie" Weston, 69, was surrounded by loved ones when she peacefully departed this life at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Julie was born in Long Beach, California and became a Bullhead City, Ariz. resident in 1986.

Cooking for her family, laughing with besties poolside and spending time with her two dogs, Fritz and Bitz were counted among her favorite pastimes.

For over two decades Julie fulfilled her passion educating young mothers about proper nutrition for their children at Mohave County Women, Infant, & Children (WIC) program.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl James MacConnell and Alice Butchart-MacConnell; brother, Daniel MacConnell; sister, Mary MacConnell-Sims.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Weston; two beloved daughters, Ally (Sonny) O'Hara and Katie (Christian) Bell; four granddaughters, Christy, Rachel and Kelsi O'Hara and Shelby Bell; one great-grandson, Blake Quinn.

Pastor Chuck Kelly will be leading a celebration of Julie's life service at 2 p.m. Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Calvary Chapel, 1690 Newberry Drive, Bullhead City, AZ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Calvary Chapel or Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter in Kingman. JULIETTA "JULIE" WESTONJulietta "Julie" Weston, 69, was surrounded by loved ones when she peacefully departed this life at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.Julie was born in Long Beach, California and became a Bullhead City, Ariz. resident in 1986.Cooking for her family, laughing with besties poolside and spending time with her two dogs, Fritz and Bitz were counted among her favorite pastimes.For over two decades Julie fulfilled her passion educating young mothers about proper nutrition for their children at Mohave County Women, Infant, & Children (WIC) program.Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl James MacConnell and Alice Butchart-MacConnell; brother, Daniel MacConnell; sister, Mary MacConnell-Sims.She is survived by her husband, Robert Weston; two beloved daughters, Ally (Sonny) O'Hara and Katie (Christian) Bell; four granddaughters, Christy, Rachel and Kelsi O'Hara and Shelby Bell; one great-grandson, Blake Quinn.Pastor Chuck Kelly will be leading a celebration of Julie's life service at 2 p.m. Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Calvary Chapel, 1690 Newberry Drive, Bullhead City, AZ. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close