JULIETTA "JULIE" WESTON
Julietta "Julie" Weston, 69, was surrounded by loved ones when she peacefully departed this life at her home on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Julie was born in Long Beach, California and became a Bullhead City, Ariz. resident in 1986.
Cooking for her family, laughing with besties poolside and spending time with her two dogs, Fritz and Bitz were counted among her favorite pastimes.
For over two decades Julie fulfilled her passion educating young mothers about proper nutrition for their children at Mohave County Women, Infant, & Children (WIC) program.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl James MacConnell and Alice Butchart-MacConnell; brother, Daniel MacConnell; sister, Mary MacConnell-Sims.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Weston; two beloved daughters, Ally (Sonny) O'Hara and Katie (Christian) Bell; four granddaughters, Christy, Rachel and Kelsi O'Hara and Shelby Bell; one great-grandson, Blake Quinn.
Pastor Chuck Kelly will be leading a celebration of Julie's life service at 2 p.m. Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Calvary Chapel, 1690 Newberry Drive, Bullhead City, AZ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Calvary Chapel or Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter in Kingman.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020