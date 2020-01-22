KAREN MAE MILLER

Karen Mae Miller, age 79, of Mohave Valley, Ariz., went home to Heaven on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born October 7, 1941 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Wilbur and Violet Berringer. She was the oldest of four children. She lived her early years between Oregon and Arizona.

She married the love of her life, Donald Ray Miller on April 26, 1971. Together they raised their blended families in Mohave Valley. They were very involved in Little League, sports and 4.H. They moved to the family farm in Missouri in 1998 and lived there until Don's passing in 2001.

Karen returned to Mohave Valley in 2004 to live closer to her daughter, Lori Miller Crampton. The joy of Karen's life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Miller; son, Verlin Myrl Miller; parents, Wilbur and Violet Berringer; and her sister, Kathryn Berringer.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Scott) Crampton; son, Donald Miller; sister, Ginger Hunter; brother, Louis (Connie) Berringer; grandchildren, Taylor (Chris) Crampton Underwood, Jordan (Kathleen) Crampton, Morgan Crampton and fiance Morgan Dupree, Don Miller Jr., Scott (Mandy) Miller, Shane Miller; great-grandchildren, Bodhi and Quinn Underwood and Reagan Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Desert Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley. It will be officiated by Pastor Tem Mattox with a lunch following.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mohave Valley Community Park, 5890 Hwy 95 Ste A, Ft. Mohave, AZ 86426. We appreciate Beacon of Hope Hospice for their loving care.

She will live on in our hearts.