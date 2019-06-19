Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN RENEE (SODERMAN) ROGERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAREN RENEE (SODERMAN) ROGERS

Karen Renee (Soderman) Rogers, age 59, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home in Bullhead City, Arizona after a long fight with cancer. She was born on March 31, 1960 in Inglewood, Calif. to Roger and Mary Soderman of Bullhead City, Ariz.

Karen was the oldest of four siblings; brothers, David Soderman of Long Beach, Calif. and Greg Soderman of Lake Forest, Calif.; sister, Kim Ogle of Bullhead City, Ariz. She left behind four children; son, Christopher Baughman of Fernley, Nev., daughter, Jennifer Tatum of San Clemente, Calif., twin daughters, Ashley and Amber Rogers of Placerville, Calif.; four grandchildren, Madison and Ethan Tatum of San Clemente, Calif., Ivy Mitchell of Placerville, Calif., and Austin Ramirez of Fernley, Nev.

She was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed. One of the things on her bucket list was to take all her family to Disneyland which she did May 2nd and May 3rd 2019, all thirteen had a great time.

Celebration of life to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene, 1746 E. Joy Lane, Ft. Mohave, Arizona.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 19 to June 26, 2019

